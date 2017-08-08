New England Patriots Pre-Season Football on WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9

By Published:
Bill Belichick
FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

(WTNH) — News 8 and MyTV9 are your home for New England Patriots pre-season football!

After the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots are ready to defend their title. Coach Bill Belichick declared “every day is an important day” for the team, and it all starts with training camp and pre-season action.

You can see all four Patriots pre-season games ahead of the regular season kickoff on September 7th on either WTNH News 8 or WCTX MyTV9. Here is the pre-season schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10
The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars
7:30 p.m. on WCTX MyTV9

Saturday, Aug. 19
The Patriots travel to Houston to take on the Texans
8:00 p.m. on WCTX MyTV9

Friday, Aug. 25
The Patriots are on the road to face the Detroit Lions
7:00 p.m. on WTNH News 8

Thursday, Aug. 31
The Patriots host the New York Giants
7:30 p.m. on WTNH News 8

More stories by Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s