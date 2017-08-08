New England Patriots to become first NFL team to buy team plane

(WTNH) — The New England Patriots are coming off of another Super Bowl championship.

According to ESPN, the Patriots are the first NFL team to buy their own plane for game travel.

New England will actually have two planes.

One plane is the main plane, which is a completely retrofitted 767 aircraft with all first-class seats. The other plane is its backup which is currently based in Providence.

On the outside of one of the planes is the team logo and five Lombardi Trophies on the tail.

