Up-and-coming Alyssa Thomas, Sun host Storm, will honor UConn’s Dailey at halftime

The Connecticut Sun host the Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. The former UConn Huskies always get a warm welcome back to the state.

Bird, Stewart, and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis will be in town to see the Sun honor UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey.

Dailey will receive the Margo Dydek Award from the Sun during halftime of the game. The team hands it out to a ‘Woman of Inspiration’ each year.

The Storm will have their hands full trying to slow down the high-scoring Sun and Alyssa Thomas.

