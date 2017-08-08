Yale football picked 4th in preseason Ivy League poll

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale football team will gather back in New Haven in eight days to prepare for the new season. Today the Bulldogs, picked fourth in the 2017 Ivy League Pre-Season Poll, got an idea what the league media thinks of their chances.

The Elis were picked behind three teams with recent titles. Harvard and Princeton tied for the top spot in the poll while Penn was third. Dartmouth, Brown, Columbia and Cornell followed Yale. Not surprisingly, the league football poll has not often picked eventual champions. Of the 40 recorded Ivy League preseason polls, the media has correctly selected the winner 12 times.

There are 41 varsity lettermen, including seven All-Ivy players, returning to a Yale team that has enough talent to compete for a league title against a strong Ancient Eight field.

The team re-gathers in New Haven on Aug. 16 and begins practice at 2:30 p.m. on the 18th. The Blue will scrimmage at Brown on Sept. 2 and open the 2017 campaign at Lehigh on Sept. 16.

IVY LEAGUE FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Harvard (5) 120

2. Princeton (6) 120

3. Penn (5) 110

4. Yale 71

5. Dartmouth 60

6. Brown (1) 57

7. Columbia 38

8. Cornell 36

