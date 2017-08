(WTNH)–The Connecticut Little Leaguers are closing in on another trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Fairfield American needs just one more win.

On Wednesday in Bristol, the guys from Fairfield took on New Hampshire. They needed a comeback, but they got it done, scoring 5 times after trailing 3-0.

Fairfield would go on to win by the final score of 9-4.

They move on to the New England Regional title game on Saturday. We’ve got postgame reaction in the video above.

