Former UConn star Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis finding her way in WNBA despite injury

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun came away with another good win on Tuesday night, using a huge fourth quarter to come back and beat the Seattle Storm.

The Sun were down big in the second quarter thanks to former UConn star Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis. She had 13 of her season-high 15 points in that quarter. There have been lots of bumps in the road so far for Mosqueda-Lewis in her pro career, but she can still shoot it with the best of them.

Staying healthy has been the hard part.

“Yeah, I think it’s a little frustrating because I started out the season so well and then I got hurt,” she said. “But I’m working my way back into it, and still trying to help our team get as far as we can.”

Mosqueda-Lewis tore cartilage in her knee back on May 26.

