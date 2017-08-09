Miye Oni selected to prestigious Nike Elite Basketball Academy

From: YaleBulldogs.com

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Miye Oni’s outstanding rookie season did not go unnoticed. Oni is one of 20 collegiate players from across the nation selected to participate in the prestigious Nike Elite Basketball Academy on August 15-20 in Los Angeles.

Now in its third year, the Academy hosts select college players and more than 75 of the best high school athletes for a premium training experience. The Academy allows the sport’s brightest young players to compete against the best, while receiving guidance from Nike Basketball’s biggest stars. Past mentors include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

As part of the experience, participants will go through a professional basketball combine, off-court workouts, drills, film sessions and 5-on-5 competition.

“This is a great opportunity for me to showcase my abilities against some of the top competition in the country, while doing so in front of several NBA scouts,” Oni said. “I’ve been working every day this summer to sharpen my skills and to be more consistent in every aspect of the game.”

Oni earned second team All-Ivy recognition last winter after finishing tied for 10th in the league in scoring (12.9 ppg.), fifth in rebounding (6.3 rpg.), 10th in assists (2.7 per game), ninth in three-point field goal percentage, sixth in three-point field goals made (2.1 per game) and fifth in blocked shots (32). His 61 three-pointers made tied for the fifth most in a season at Yale. He was the fourth highest scoring freshman in the league and a five-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week selection. In addition, he scored 20 or more points in a game four times, including the season-opening 98-90 win at Washington, and posted three double-doubles.

Oni hopes the experience at the Nike Academy will be a benefit as he gets set to embark on the 2017-18 season.

“Next year won’t be as easy since teams will have film and scouting reports on me, so I will have to prepare and train twice as hard to succeed, which will in turn lead to greater success for our team,” he said. “We have a special group and we look to do great things together this year as a whole, and I can’t wait to get back to work with the team.”

