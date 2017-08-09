Popular Boston TV analyst Jerry Remy is now facing chemotherapy treatments; he thanks all for their “thoughts, prayers and continued support”

Hopes of Red Sox fans seeing Jerry Remy back in the TV broadcast booth soon took a jolt with the disclosure today that “Remdawg” will begin chemotherapy treatments this month.

His last broadcast on NESN was on June 25th, two days after David Ortiz Night when Big Papi’s number 34 was retired. The following day he entered Massachusetts General Hospital for cancer surgery, his third such procedure. This time he had a triangular piece of lung removed.

In June when Remy revealed that he would undergo further surgery, he optimistically said that the lung cancer was located in one spot. “Surgery will remove it. There’ll be a recovery time after surgery, but I should be just fine and doing my job after the All-star break.”

The tip-off that the outlook has changed was first reported Sunday by Nick Cafardo in the Boston Globe, who wrote that Jerry’s return to the booth this season may be a “long shot.”

Today’s statement, issued through NESN, says “I’m still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment. I’ve met with my doctors and I’ll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month.

“I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing. I’d like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support,” he added.

The 64-year old Remy once played for the Red Sox, as have several other former players who have been handling the analyst’s chores in his absence opposite play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien. They include Dennis Eckersley, Jonny Gomes, Mike Timlin, and most recently, Wade Boggs.

While the Red Sox are fighting for a division championship, Jerry Remy is fighting for his recovery. You don’t have to be a Boston fan to wish for the latter.

