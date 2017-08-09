Tim Tebow shook hands with a handicapped youngster; then the boy cried with happiness and Tebow hit a three-run homer

The Tim Tebow mystique took an emotional turn last week, one that tugs at the heartstrings.

The former football star, whose NFL career backfired, is now seeking to make a career in professional baseball. He is a member of the St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets’ farm club in the Class A Florida State League. They were on the road facing the Stone Crabs in Charlotte, NC, on July 29th.

Tebow was taking practice swings in the on-deck circle when a young boy, Seth Bosch, made his way to the netting where the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was waiting to bat. During a conference on the mound, Seth waved to Tebow, motioning for him to come closer. He wanted to meet his hero.

Unknown to Tebow at the time, the youngster, who would be turning 10 years of age a week later, has high-functioning autism. He also suffers from neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic illness that produces tumors on the nerve tissue, and he has a tumor behind his right eye.

Even though he was unaware of the youngster’s serious medical condition, Tebow went over to him. Only in the minor leagues can a player interact with a spectator so freely while a game is in progress. But at this level, Tim was able to go face to face with Seth and shook hands with the boy through an opening in the netting.

Then it was Tebow’s turn to hit. Maybe he had good feelings about the meeting with the youngster. Perhaps it was an inspiration. Or it could have been only a coincidence. Whichever it was, almost immediately after the meeting all Tebow did, in front of Seth and his mother, Ileanna Bosch, was to hit a three-run homer.

Later his mom revealed that when Seth came back to his seat after shaking hands with Tebow, he was crying, no doubt with happiness.

“And then Tim hit the homer, she said, and “I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

The incident was captured on video by Mom, and after the game, Seth and Tebow got together and the result was an inspiring photo.

