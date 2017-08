(WTNH)–New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks says he’s ready to rejoin the big club. The plan is to have him meet the team on Friday in Boston.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks and the Trenton Thunder were taking on the Yard Goats again in Hartford. Hicks batted third again and was in the lineup at DH.

He got ahold of one in the first inning, an upper-deck shot, two-run homer. Trenton took an early lead but the Yard Goats would go on to win, 5-4.

We caught up with Hicks after the game.

More stories by John Pierson