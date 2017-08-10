Connecticut Sun help Crown Pizza set record for cheesiest pie

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Who knew there were 112 different cheeses? And who knew putting them on a pizza would set some kind of record?

Sounds gross right? Well it was. Connecticut Sun player Courtney Williams can attest to that.

She and some of her teammates helped the folks at Crown Pizza in Waterford set a world record tonight. The Sun poured on 112 different types of cheeses.

When it was all said and done, Jasmine Thomas challenged Williams to have the cheesiest piece.

It was…disgusting.

But the Sun had a great time.

Check out the video above for Courtney’s reaction, and much more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff