East Hartford’s Cane Broome goes off, but team falls in Hartford Pro-Am semis

(WTNH)–The Greater Hartford Pro-Am is almost ready to crown a champion. On Wednesday night, East Hartford’s Cane Broome, the former Sacred Heart star and current Cincinnati Bearcat, lit it up in the night’s first semifinal game.

There was a big crowd as always in Hartford, and Broome, who will be eligible to play for Cincinnati this season, went off in the first half. He ended up with 25 for the game.

“It was a good transition. It was tough in the beginning, because I had to get used to not playing. I never had a season when I didn’t play,” Broome said.

I actually waited to play here instead of Cincinnati because this is actually a little bit tougher. I like getting fouled, I drive a lot to get fouled,” he said.

