East Hartford’s Cane Broome goes off, but team falls in Hartford Pro-Am semis

By , and Published:

(WTNH)–The Greater Hartford Pro-Am is almost ready to crown a champion. On Wednesday night, East Hartford’s Cane Broome, the former Sacred Heart star and current Cincinnati Bearcat, lit it up in the night’s first semifinal game.

There was a big crowd as always in Hartford, and Broome, who will be eligible to play for Cincinnati this season, went off in the first half. He ended up with 25 for the game.

“It was a good transition. It was tough in the beginning, because I had to get used to not playing. I never had a season when I didn’t play,” Broome said.

I actually waited to play here instead of Cincinnati because this is actually a little bit tougher. I like getting fouled, I drive a lot to get fouled,” he said.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s