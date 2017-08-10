Highlights: Yard Goats take down Trenton, 4-3

Hartford, CT- In front of the Yard Goats 28th sellout crowd of the season, Josh Fuentes electrified the crowd of 6,850 with a three-run homer to left center in the eighth inning, lifting Hartford to a 4-3 win over the Trenton Thunder. It was the second home run of the game and third in the last two days for the Eastern League’s “Player of the Week.” It was also his 15th homer of the season, tying him for the club lead. Fuentes’ knocked in all of the Yard Goats’ runs. Shane Broyles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out the last two batters, to notch his league-leading 18th save, as Hartford took two of three games from the first place Yankees’ affiliate.

The crowd at Dunkin’ Donuts Park was the Yard Goats’ eighth straight sellout and pushed the season’s attendance to 303,147.

For the third straight game Trenton scored in the first inning. Thairo Estrada’s infield single, a double by Nick Solak and a ground out by Mike Ford, put the Yankees’ affiliate on the board. The Thunder made it 2-0 in the second on a lead-off double by Zach Zehner and a two-out single by Francisco Diaz.

After Yankees’ prospect Domingo Acevedo retired the first 10 Yard Goats batters, Fuentes ended the string with a home run, the ballclub’s one-hundredth of the season. Acevedo was lifted after five innings, turning the game over to the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Yard Goats southpaw Jack Wynkoop turned in his third quality start against Trenton, allowing three runs over six innings on six hits, no walks and four strike outs. Wynkoop did not walk a batter in 20.2 innings against the Thunder. Reliever Edison Frias hurled two scoreless innings with no walks and one strike out, to notch his third win and set the stage for the Fuentes’ and Broyles’ dramatics.

Fuentes two home runs and Stephen Cardullo two hits paced the Hartford attack.

