UConn soccer ready for season, challenging schedule

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s soccer team is two days into practice. The Huskies are preparing for a challenging schedule. That’s the way head coach Ray Reid wanted it.

It’s a good chance to test his team early. Reid likes the make-up of this year’s team.
Lots of guys will play– from redshirt seniors down to freshmen.

Reid is entering his 21st season at UConn. So is his associate head coach John Deeley.

Deeley has been Reid’s right hand man since their coaching days at Southern CT State. They’ve been a pair for about 30 years.

