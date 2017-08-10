UConn tight end Tommy Myers is carrying on the family name with the Huskies

The college football season is fast approaching at UConn. One guy who has been through a lot in his time as a Husky is tight end Tommy Myers.

He’s playing for his fourth head coach in Storrs.

Myers is excited to finish under Randy Edsall, who he’s known since he was a kid. The talented tight end has Husky blue in his blood. He’s the latest and last Myers– for now– to play at UConn.

Dad Norm was a Connecticut football player. Mom Peggy was a women’s basketball player, and his sister was part of the UConn track team.

Myers says his parents have put no pressure on him to live up to the family name.

