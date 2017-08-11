CCSU football taking on Syracuse, hopes to challenge other big-name schools

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Central Connecticut State football team is using its non-conference schedule to get ready for Northeast Conference play. There are lots of tough games to start.

The Blue Devils travel to the Carrier Dome to open the year against Syracuse. They also play Fordham and Penn. CCSU went 1-5 in nonconference ball last season.

Coach Pete Rossomando is in his fourth year at the school. He says this is his most experienced group. They’re going to have to put their knowledge to the test.

“We’re not the only FCS teams doing it. We’re going to try to play those games against Syracuse and Ball State and UConn and hopefully teams like that where we can show what we’re made of,” Rossomando said. “What I call strecth games every year, where no one expects us to win, but we’re going to go out and have fun playing in a great atmosphere.”

The season kicks off on September 1.

