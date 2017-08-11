Connecticut Sun players react to being in ‘NBA Live 18’ video game

Related Coverage Connecticut Sun help Crown Pizza set record for cheesiest pie

(WTNH)–These are exciting times for the Connecticut Sun. They’re in first place in the Eastern Conference, they just broke a world record for the number of cheeses on a pizza yesterday (seriously), and now their players will be featured in a video game.

The WNBA will be playable in NBA Live 18, the first time ever that real women’s basketball players can be used in a video game.

Former UConn stars like Maya Moore, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart will be playable in the game, which comes out in September.

Members of the Sun say they’re eager to meet their virtual counterparts.

“Oh, I was very, very excited,” said forward Danielle Adams. “This is just showing us that the game is evolving. We’re actually getting in one of the NBA Live games, it’s just a great start for us, and nothing but good things can happen from now.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” said guard Rachel Banham. “I wasn’t expecting that, so it’s cool, and I’m just happy that we’re moving towards women to be equal with men when it comes to sports.”

“I thought it was pretty cool. We’re all searching, trying to see ourselves and what we’re going to look like in the game,” said guard Jasmine Thomas. “It’s definitely really cool to see our league get marketed in a different way, and taking some steps that we’ve been talking about for a while.”

The real-life Sun host Dallas on Saturday at 7 p.m.

More stories by Henry Chisholm