Fairfield American Little League alums rooting hard for team to advance to Williamsport

By Published:

(WTNH)–Saturday is a big day for Fairfield American Little League. The kids are taking on South Portland, Maine in the New England Regional Final up in Bristol.

Fairfield routed Maine to open the regionals, beating them 8-0 earlier this week. With a win now, Fairfield will advance to Williamsport.

The league almost did it last year, but fell short. Former players from last year’s team have been in attendance at their games, rooting for a win.

“It would be amazing, it would be an excuse for us to go to Williamsport too, but it would be awesome just to see them happy and successful,” said Ben Gaffney, who played last year.

“It would be amazing, it was always our dream, and now it’s their dream, and it would be so cool if they could go to Williamsport,” said Ryan McIntosh.

The game starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Fairfield American Little League alums rooting hard for team to advance to Williamsport

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s