Fairfield American Little League alums rooting hard for team to advance to Williamsport

(WTNH)–Saturday is a big day for Fairfield American Little League. The kids are taking on South Portland, Maine in the New England Regional Final up in Bristol.

Fairfield routed Maine to open the regionals, beating them 8-0 earlier this week. With a win now, Fairfield will advance to Williamsport.

The league almost did it last year, but fell short. Former players from last year’s team have been in attendance at their games, rooting for a win.

“It would be amazing, it would be an excuse for us to go to Williamsport too, but it would be awesome just to see them happy and successful,” said Ben Gaffney, who played last year.

“It would be amazing, it was always our dream, and now it’s their dream, and it would be so cool if they could go to Williamsport,” said Ryan McIntosh.

The game starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

