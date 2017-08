(WTNH)–The Fairfield Little Leaguers have a chance to win a regional championship on Saturday. New Haven can win a national title in soccer on Saturday, too.

The Elm City Express are taking on a team from Midland/Odessa, Texas in the NPSL national title game at Reese Stadium in New Haven at 8 p.m. Saturday.

There’s always tense moments before big games like these, so what’s it feel like for players and coaches, knowing they’re on the verge of a national title?

Check out the video above.

