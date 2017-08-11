UConn’s “Pink Sign Lady” Barbara Raisner is the Greater Hartford Pro-Am’s biggest fan

By Published:

(WTNH)–Barbara Raisner is a basketball fan. She rarely misses a game at the Greater Hartford Pro-Am each summer, a tradition that goes back nine years.

“When I read in the newspaper that the Greater Hartford Pro-Am was gonna have a summer league, and it was going to run for six weeks during the summer, I knew I had to be there,” she said.

So there she is, sitting at the press table in a seat that’s reserved just for her. She helps the league with fundraising, and has become such a fixture at games that she hands out water bottles to the players.

How’d she become such a big hoops fan?

“I played basketball,” she says. “Half court. In high school. I’ve always been a basketball fan.”

Barbara is also a big UConn fan. She had season tickets for 29 years, and never misses a women’s Final Four. She’s actually known as “The Pink Sign Lady” up at UConn.

Her seats at the Pro-Am are a little bit better than they were at UConn.

“Well, it’s just fun that I’m right next to the players and right next to the coaches, and so I hear the timeouts, and I hear what they say during the interviews, and I’m right there on the front line,” she says.

“It’s such a marvellous venue for free, to be able to watch high school, college and pros, all showcase their talent for six weeks in this summer league.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s