UConn’s “Pink Sign Lady” Barbara Raisner is the Greater Hartford Pro-Am’s biggest fan

(WTNH)–Barbara Raisner is a basketball fan. She rarely misses a game at the Greater Hartford Pro-Am each summer, a tradition that goes back nine years.
“When I read in the newspaper that the Greater Hartford Pro-Am was gonna have a summer league, and it was going to run for six weeks during the summer, I knew I had to be there,” she said.
So there she is, sitting at the press table in a seat that’s reserved just for her. She helps the league with fundraising, and has become such a fixture at games that she hands out water bottles to the players.
How’d she become such a big hoops fan?
“I played basketball,” she says. “Half court. In high school. I’ve always been a basketball fan.”
Barbara is also a big UConn fan. She had season tickets for 29 years, and never misses a women’s Final Four. She’s actually known as “The Pink Sign Lady” up at UConn.
Her seats at the Pro-Am are a little bit better than they were at UConn.
“Well, it’s just fun that I’m right next to the players and right next to the coaches, and so I hear the timeouts, and I hear what they say during the interviews, and I’m right there on the front line,” she says.
“It’s such a marvellous venue for free, to be able to watch high school, college and pros, all showcase their talent for six weeks in this summer league.”