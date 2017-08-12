Fairfield American headed to Little League World Series

BRISTOL — The Fairfield American Little League team defeated Maine 10-0 in the New England Regional Final Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. Ethan Righter was the winning pitcher. The Little League World Series begins on Thursday.
SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.