David Pindell named UConn football starting quarterback

Published:

(WTNH)–UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named junior college transfer David Pindell as the team’s starting quarterback.

The junior impressed in camp and preseason practice, and beat out senior Bryant Shirreffs, who started all but three games for the Huskies last season.

“Just saw the way he’s come in and handled the offense,” Edsall told the Hartford Courant. “He’s still got work to do, as they all do, but I think it was time. We sat down with the offensive staff and talked and evaluated all the things we had seen. We made the decision, and now we’re going to move forward.”

Pindell brings an accurate arm and rushing threat to the position. He completed over 63 percent of his passes and threw for 2,424 yards and 31 touchdowns for Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., last season. He also rushed for 459 yards and eight scores on 94 carries.

