After battling cancer and rehabbing with Yard Goats, Chad Bettis throws seven shutout innings in return to Rockies

(WTNH)–A great story in Colorado on Monday night, as major league pitcher Chad Bettis is returning to a mound after battling cancer.

The 28-year-old made a couple of rehab appearances with the Hartford Yard Goats last month, and on Monday night, he returns.

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2016, he had surgery and then chemotherapy this spring, finishing his last round in May.

He’ll take the mound in Denver as the Rockies host the Atlanta Braves.

The game will be Bettis’ first in the majors since Sept. 30. He went 14-8 for Colorado last year.

