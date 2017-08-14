Jim Calhoun says he might be making return to coaching

Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun watches the team during practice for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Friday, April 4, 2014, in Dallas. Connecticut plays Florida on Saturday, April 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WTNH)–The legendary Jim Calhoun may be making a return to coaching.

The 75-year-old Hall of Fame former UConn men’s basketball coach told reporters at his annual golf classic on Monday that he’s thinking about making a comeback to college basketball.

The Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore reports the school would be the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, which just announced it is starting a Division III men’s basketball program.

“I’ve got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball which I’m intrigued by,” Calhoun told reporters. “Doing some coaching.”

He said he would like to stay with UConn and continue in his role as an advisor to the men’s basketball program and athletic department, and also mentioned that he’d like to continue doing TV work for ESPN, which he has been involved with for the past three years. But the opportunity to get back on the sidelines, possibly at a lower-level school, intrigues him.

“I’m trying to make a decision for myself, if I want to maybe get a whistle back in my lips just for a little bit and help out someplace in some capacity.”

“Every time I talk to somebody, the kids, I realize how much I miss it,” Calhoun said. “I say, ‘I know there were times you never thought you’d miss me. There are times I never thought I’d miss you.’ We all miss each other. That’s what I miss, people getting together, getting on a bus, driving to Providence, getting yelled at by the people there. I’m not sure what I want to yet. I do want to do some basketball stuff if I could, if I can’t, fine. Then I’d probably want to do some games (for TV).”

For her part, St. Joseph president Rhonda Free released this statement on Monday:

“We will let coach’s comments stand on their own. While we certainly can’t think of a better person to inaugurate the University of St. Joseph’s first-ever men’s basketball team, right now we have nothing to announce.”

