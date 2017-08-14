UConn football players ready to hit someone on a different team

(WTNH)–The UConn football team is winding down training camp and are now starting to focus on their first game of the season. They open up against Holy Cross on August 31st at Rentschler Field.

Head coach Randy Edsall won’t admit it, but he’s got to be fired up to run out on that field again. You know the players can’t wait to get on the field.

They’re sick of tackling each other in practice over the last few weeks.

“I’m kind of tired of our defense already,” said running back Arkeel Newsome. “No, not really. I love playing against our defense but obviously, I’d like to play against other people, of course.”

“To say I’m not excited for the first game would be insane, I think this whole team is excited and just ready to play our first game, but right now we have to focus on just getting better play and that’s about it,” said senior Luke Carrezola.

Kickoff on August 31 is set for 7:30 p.m.

