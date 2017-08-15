Chelios, Leetch to coach in USA Hockey’s prospects game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch will be facing off once more: This time as opposing coaches.

USA Hockey has appointed the two Hall of Fame defensemen to serve as coaches at the sixth annual All-American Prospects game in Buffalo on Sept. 21. The game will feature 42 of the top U.S.-born prospects eligible for the 2018 NHL draft.

Chelios and Leetch are both American and have combined to play 44 NHL seasons plus five Winter Games.

Chelios is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and already making the shift to coaching. He was recently named an assistant for the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s national team.

Leetch is among seven defensemen to score more than 1,000 points, and only the NHL’s second player to win the Calder (rookie of the year), Conn Smythe (playoff MVP) and Norris (top defenseman) trophies.

