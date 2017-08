Related Coverage Fairfield American headed to Little League World Series

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As if making it to the Little League World Series wasn’t a big enough deal, this comes pretty close.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is selling Fairfield American Little League t-shirts.

Related Content: Fairfield American headed to Little League World Series

The New England Region champions will play their first game at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The adult size t-shirts are selling for $21.99, while the youth size is $19.99.

More stories by Matt Dillane, WTNH.com Staff