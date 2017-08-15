Fairfield Little Leaguers have raked all the way to Williamsport

By and Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Fairfield Little Leaguers are off to Williamsport, and SportzEdge is heading there, too. The Little League World Series begins on Thursday, and Fairfield gets going at 3 p.m., taking on the boys from Jackson, New Jersey.

From Michael Iannozzo to Matthew Vivona and all over the lineup, Fairfield has hit the ball well. Coach Mike Randazzo says that’s been the case all summer.

“Look, we’ve played 18 games, I think we’ve played 18 games, and we’ve been fortunate to win all 18, and that’s been happening all summer.”

It’s like, we do have a next man up mentality. We have five hitters to get in, and I remember our nine spot went three-for-three one game. That doesn’t happen much in Little League.”

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s