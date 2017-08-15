Fairfield Little Leaguers have raked all the way to Williamsport

(WTNH)–Fairfield Little Leaguers are off to Williamsport, and SportzEdge is heading there, too. The Little League World Series begins on Thursday, and Fairfield gets going at 3 p.m., taking on the boys from Jackson, New Jersey.

From Michael Iannozzo to Matthew Vivona and all over the lineup, Fairfield has hit the ball well. Coach Mike Randazzo says that’s been the case all summer.

“Look, we’ve played 18 games, I think we’ve played 18 games, and we’ve been fortunate to win all 18, and that’s been happening all summer.”

It’s like, we do have a next man up mentality. We have five hitters to get in, and I remember our nine spot went three-for-three one game. That doesn’t happen much in Little League.”

More stories by John Pierson