Jimmy Williams dedicating latest fight to Branford boy who drowned

(WTNH)–One of the best things about New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams isn’t his left hook or his jab. It’s who he is a person.

Williams is dedicating his next fight to Ben Callahan, the 10-year-old boy who drowned in the Branford River this summer.

Williams says he’ll walk out into the ring with Callahan’s brothers. He brought them on stage for his presser and let them hold up his belts.

Williams even teared up when discussing their brothers passing. He’s fighting August 26th at Foxwoods,

looking to defend the WBC belt he just won.

He says he was apprehensive to ask the family.

“I was nervous at first, I’ not going to lie. When it happened I was like, I don’t know what they’re going through, but it felt like the right thing to do,” Williams said.

“My heart just guided me to them and they loved it, and they’re running with it, and it’s a blessing. So I’m glad they gave me the opportunity because, I don’t know what I’d do if I lost my son or my kids so it’s just a blessing to be in this position and to dedicate this fight to him.”

