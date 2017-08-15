No offense to St. Joseph, but if Jim Calhoun wants to return to coaching, he should wait for a better job

(WTNH)–Imagine if, instead of dropping a double nickel on the Knicks, Michael Jordan had made his triumphant return to basketball by lacing up the Space Jam J’s for the Rockford Lightning of the CBA.

What if, instead of once again becoming heavyweight champion of the world at age 45, George Foreman had simply gone down to the local gym and kicked the crap out of some high schoolers?

What if instead of releasing “Dude Looks Like A Lady,” Aerosmith had retreated to singing karaoke at Bleachers in Bristol?

When Jim Calhoun hinted on Monday that he’s thinking about making a comeback to coaching, and then the Hartford Courant reported that it would be at the University of St. Joseph, a school that doesn’t even have a program yet, I’m not gonna lie— it kind of felt like a letdown.

The HALL OF FAMER IS BACK! Oh wait–what? Where? Isn’t that a women’s college—-really?

Yes, it would be great to see Calhoun storming the sidelines once again, but in tiny gyms in the GNAC?

I might be in the minority here (probably am), but I would have rather seen Calhoun take the vacant Boston College job back in 2014.

I’d rather see him at the low-major or mid-major D-1 level, fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid, than slogging it out at a longtime women’s college, driving vans and eating McDonald’s.

I get it–Calhoun is 75 years old, his health has been an issue for a while, and he might prefer the more relaxed, less stressful environment at the D-3 level. Basketball is still basketball, and athletes at that level are just playing for the love of the game.

Calhoun won’t have to exasperatedly explain to reporters why he didn’t take Ryan Gomes, or yell “Not A Dime Back!” at ill-advised “political activists” who are angry about his salary.

He’ll miss a lot of the nonsense that goes along with coaching Division 1 college basketball. Instead, it’ll be all about the competition.

For Calhoun, building up a fledgling program at the University of St. Joseph could end up being very fulfilling. He may absolutely love it. He may stay a while, like Rollie Massimino.

But as a fan, it’s a little bit of a letdown.

Of course it’ll be fun to watch him yell and scream on a sideline again, but if a Hall of Fame coach makes his comeback in an empty gym, does he really make a sound?

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff