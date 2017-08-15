UConn’s latest star freshman, Megan Walker, looking to fit in with experienced group

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team enjoying the sights and flavors of Italy. Geno Auriemma’s ladies have also played two of their 4 games schdeuled for the 10-day trip.

The Huskies have beaten the Netherlands twice.

Freshman Megan Walker trying to fit right in. An all-everything player in high school, Walker said college ball is a different game.

Walker wears the same numer as former UConn great Diana Taurasi–number 3. She says conditioning is the biggest adjustment to college.

The Huskies play again on Thursday in Italy.

