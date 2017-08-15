Yale football season begins with first practice on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – You can hear the clickity clack of Under Armour cleats ringing from the tunnel that goes under Derby Avenue to Clint Frank Field on Friday at 2:30 p.m. That sound signals the start of Yale Football practice and official preparation for the 2017 season.

The Bulldogs are preparing for their 145th season and a Sept. 16 opening day at Lehigh. But there is a lot of work to be done over the next four weeks.

“We had a very good spring with much growth in a lot of areas,” said Tony Reno, Yale’s Joel E. Smilow ’54 Head Coach. “We have a really good senior class, so there will be great camaraderie and brotherhood on this squad. However, we need a great pre-season camp.”

Practice No. 2 is Saturday morning at 9:15, the first of seven straight on-field workouts at that time. The Elis have morning practices during the week until classes begin in Aug. 30. The first chance to line up against a different uniform is a Sept. 2 scrimmage at Brown.

There are 41 varsity lettermen, including seven All-Ivy players, returning to a Yale team that has enough talent to compete for a league title against a strong Ancient Eight field.

Here are the seven returning All-Ivy League Bulldogs:

CB Spencer Rymiszewski ’17 – First-Team 2015 *

DT Copache Tyler ’17 – First-Team 2015 *

DB Jason Alessi ‘18 – Second-Team 2016

OL Karl Marback ‘18 – HM 2016

LB Matthew Oplinger ’18 – HM 2015, 16

DE Kyle Mullen ‘19 – HM 2016

RB Alan Lamar ‘20 – Second-Team 2016

