Yankees pitching prospect Domingo Acevedo has big-time potential

(WTNH)–The New York Yankees pitching staff looks a lot like a M-A-S-H unit these days, with Michael Pineda out for the year, and CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka battling injuries as well.

The depth in the farm system will certainly be tested. One pitcher to keep your eye on is Trenton Thunder starting pitcher Domingo Acevedo.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, the hard-throwing right hander can really bring it. Last week against the Hartford Yard Goats, his fastball continually hit the upper 90’s on the radar gun. When he’s got his fastball going, he’s tough to hit.

Trenton manager Bobby Mitchell has a front row seat for Acevedo’s starts and he says if the 23-year-old puts it all together, he can be very special.

His improvement has been noticed by major league scouts. At the trade deadline last month, almost every team wanted Acevedo included in a potential deal. But so far, the Yankees have not been willing to move the big man, and he is relieved.

“I’m very proud and it’s an honor for me to be a Yankee,” he says. “I have to admit that at the trade deadline, I was a little concerned with what was going on, but I’m very glad that I’m still a part of the New York Yankees. We have a nice family here and I feel a part of that family.”

Acevedo didn’t start pitching until he was 16 years old, so he’s still a work in progress. He tries to emulate his style after another pair of hard-throwing righties.

“I started playing baseball late but I patterned myself after Pedro Martinez and A.J. Burnett. I like how smooth he was when he threw the ball,” Acevedo said.

