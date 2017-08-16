Fairfield Little Leaguers prepare for first Little League World Series game, celebrate with parade in Williamsport

(WTNH) –Little Leaguers from Fairfield are in Williamsport, Pennyslvania on Wednesday getting ready for their first Little League World Series game on Thursday.

Before that game though, there was a parade through Williamsport on Wednesday night.

Fairfield American manager Mike Randazzo called Williamsport the Disney World of baseball and it wouldn’t feel like Disney without a parade.

That’s exactly what they had on Wednesday night down on the city streets of Wiliamsport. It was kind of the unconventional kickoff to the World Series down there.

All 16 teams took part in the parade.

It was hard to tell who had more fun, the kids or the families.

“Oh yeah, it was great. Just like the Disney parade, getting ready for tomorrow.”

“It’s rock star central right here. I’ve never seen my son this excited since Disney World.”

“It really is a melting pot of baseball. Everyone is here for a common goal, to support their sons or daughters.”

“I think until we got here, ya know, not able to realize the magnitude of it then once being here and seeing them practice, it’s just amazing. All the different countries, the different boys, it’s amazing.”

“Who does he get his good looks from? Your dad or mom?” “He’s got my nose and hopefully my athleticism.”

“You’re called the Red Sea or the Red Tsunami. Do you have a new nickname now?” “Haha, I haven’t thought of that. We’ll come up with one before the week’s over.”

Randazzo says the guys have had nothing, but a blast here so far meeting other teams from other states and countries, exchanging pins and just being boys.

They’ll get a chance to be boys again on Thursday when the game kicks off against New Jersey at 3:00 p.m.

