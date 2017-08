(WTNH)–It’s going to be tough to get to sleep tonight for members of the Fairfield American Little League team.

On Thursday afternoon, they’ll play in front of the nation in the Little League World Series out in Williamsport, PA.

Fairfield hasn’t played since Saturday, and they’re probably ready to get back out on the field and make a run at a world title.

Players know they’ll get plenty of support from their fans at home.

