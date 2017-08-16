Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena named host for AAC men’s basketball tournaments from 2020-22

(WTNH)–The American Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament will head to Fort Worth, Texas from 2020-22, the league announced on Wednesday.

It will be held at “Dickies Arena,” which is currently under construction but is also scheduled to host first and second round games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2022.

The arena is owned by the city of Fort Worth and not one of the conference’s member schools, though SMU is nearby.

The 2018 tournament will be played in Orlando.

Hartford’s XL Center hosted last year’s tournament, and while it was great for UConn fans, it didn’t work out well attendance-wise when the Huskies weren’t playing.

An average of 2,900 fans showed up for the 10 games, and that number was much lower (1,844 for the two day session games in the quarterfinal round) when the Huskies weren’t on the court.

The distance between Hartford and most of the schools in the league was certainly a factor in the sluggish attendance. UConn’s down season and apathy about the American Athletic Conference itself in Connecticut didn’t help, either.

Hartford, which also hosted the 2015 AAC tournament, has not yet been selected to host again, though it will be hosting the NCAA men’s basketball tourney in 2019.

