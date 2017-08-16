Massachusetts city wants to lure PawSox from Rhode Island

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2010 file photo, a statue of the Pawtucket Red Sox baseball team mascot "Paws" stands outside McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, that the Triple A baseball club has been sold and is leaving the city. The new owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox said moving the team to Providence _ and building a new ballpark there _ would stimulate the local economy. But sports economists are dubious, saying new stadiums are rarely the boon investors claim. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city has overwhelmingly passed a resolution directing the city manager to try and bring the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

The Worcester (WUS’-tur) City Council approved the resolution Tuesday night that directed the city manager to “do all that is reasonably in his power” to facilitate the move. Mayor Joseph Petty proposed the resolution.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.

There is no stadium financing plan in place in Worcester.

More stories by mgshare

Related Posts