NESN analyst Steve Lyons is cleared in California court after confrontation with girlfriend

Viewers of Boston Red Sox games on the New England Sports Network have naturally been missing and showing concern over analyst Jerry Remy, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments following lung surgery. They have also probably noticed the absence of another NESN sports announcer, Steve Lyons.

Lyons, a former MLB player and the past few years a studio broadcaster and occasional fill in for Remy during games, had a confrontation with his live-in girlfriend on January 14th that ended in his arrest.

The incident took place in their home in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Lyons was charged with one count of domestic battery and two counts of intimidating witnesses, all misdemeanors.

This week the charges were dismissed after an evidentiary hearing in which three policemen testified.

“I’m obviously relieved at the outcome. It’s been a tough time trying to prove my innocence about something that never happened,” Lyons said by phone to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

Lyons contended that his girlfriend fell and hit her nose against a chair because she has a medical condition (cataplexy) that causes a body to collapse during stressful situations. She reportedly never told police that Lyons had assaulted her.

It may have helped Lyons that police had lost photos of the woman taken after responding to the scene, although his attorney claimed they would have shown the alleged victim did not have noticeable injuries.



Will we see Lyons now that it’s over?

The couple is still together. The question that remains is, will Steve Lyons and NESN also be together? Stay tuned.

To NESN of course.

More stories by Joel Alderman