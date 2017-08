(WTNH)–We’re just a couple of days away from some tennis here in the Elm City. Qualifying for the Connecticut Open begins Friday, and the main draw starts on Saturday.

Tournament Director Anne Worcester says this year, the event will be better than ever.

“There are a host of players who are not just rising stars, they have already won titles on the WTA this year,” Worcester said.

The tournament kicks off with the always-popular “Kids Day” on Sunday.

More stories by Erik Dobratz