(WTNH)–Game 3 of the Subway Series is tonight in Queens. The Yankees won the first two rounds in the Bronx.

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier knows a little bit about the Little League World Series. Remember, he won a Little League title with his team from Toms River, New Jersey, back in 1998?

He’ll be watching Fairfield and Jackson Township, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon. Jackson is just a short distance from Toms River.

Frazier’s advice to the kids? Have fun and play your best.

