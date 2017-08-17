Fairfield holds off Jackson, NJ, 7-6, to win nail-biting Little League World Series opener

By Published: Updated:
Fairfield, Conn.'s Aidan Rivera (5) begins his slide before being tagged out by Jackson, N.J. catcher J.R. Osmond while attempting to score in the first inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTNH)–The Little Leaguers from Fairfield just keep on hitting.

Fairfield American’s All-Stars knocked off a team from Jackson Township, New Jersey, 7-6, on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Little League World Series.

It didn’t take long for Fairfield to get on the board. Tyler Bauer opened the scoring with a base hit in the top of the first, driving home Matthew Vivona, who, incidentally, celebrated his 13th birthday on Thursday.

Vivona would deliver a two-run triple in the fourth to put the team up, 6-2. They’d add another run in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead.

Jackson Township answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a two-run homer by Chris Carnick, but the rally came up just short as Bauer forced a grounder to second to close it out.

The Fairfield Little Leaguers came up with 11 hits in the win.

Fairfield moves on to the winner’s bracket. They’ll take on the winner of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Lufkin, Texas on Sunday at 3 p.m.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s