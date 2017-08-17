Fairfield holds off Jackson, NJ, 7-6, to win nail-biting Little League World Series opener

(WTNH)–The Little Leaguers from Fairfield just keep on hitting.

Fairfield American’s All-Stars knocked off a team from Jackson Township, New Jersey, 7-6, on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Little League World Series.

It didn’t take long for Fairfield to get on the board. Tyler Bauer opened the scoring with a base hit in the top of the first, driving home Matthew Vivona, who, incidentally, celebrated his 13th birthday on Thursday.

Vivona would deliver a two-run triple in the fourth to put the team up, 6-2. They’d add another run in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead.

Jackson Township answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a two-run homer by Chris Carnick, but the rally came up just short as Bauer forced a grounder to second to close it out.

The Fairfield Little Leaguers came up with 11 hits in the win.

Fairfield moves on to the winner’s bracket. They’ll take on the winner of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Lufkin, Texas on Sunday at 3 p.m.

