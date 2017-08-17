Fairfield Little League parents are just a little bit nervous watching their kids in the World Series

(WTNH)–The Little League World Series can certainly be nerve-racking for kids, but it might be just as gutwrenching for parents as well.

“I’m just sitting there praying, you know, hoping he’s going to get a hit or do well, and he has been so far,” said Matthew Vivona’s mom, Louise.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, can I say 11?” said Scott Bauer, Tyler’s dad.

“We’re a little bit nervous during the game, but we try to keep it bottled up so kids don’t see the nerves,” said Seth Cutler, Andrew’s dad.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff