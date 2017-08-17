Fairfield Little League parents are just a little bit nervous watching their kids in the World Series

(WTNH)–The Little League World Series can certainly be nerve-racking for kids, but it might be just as gutwrenching for parents as well.

“I’m just sitting there praying, you know, hoping he’s going to get a hit or do well, and he has been so far,” said Matthew Vivona’s mom, Louise.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, can I say 11?” said Scott Bauer, Tyler’s dad.

“We’re a little bit nervous during the game, but we try to keep it bottled up so kids don’t see the nerves,” said Seth Cutler, Andrew’s dad.

