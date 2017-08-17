Matthew Vivona comes up huge for Fairfield Little Leaguers on his birthday

(WTNH)–What a win it was for the Fairfield American Little League team on Thursday. They gutted out a 7-6 victory over Jackson Township, New Jersey.

It was a big day for a lot of the guys, including Matthew Vivona. He was the birthday boy today, and he got the whole thing started with the first hit of the game. Later, he tripled in two more runs.

SportzEdge asked him what it’s like to do something like that on his birthday.

“I kinda forgot that it was my birthday, that was the last thing I was thinking about,” he said. “I was just thinking about the game. And then after, I kind of realized it was my birthday.”

“I’ve been watching this on TV my whole life and dreamed about being here, and now my dream has come true. It just felt great being on that field.”

