New Haven’s Jimmy Williams has twin boys, title fight on the way

(WTNH)–These are busy and exciting times in the life of New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams. He won a WBC title belt earlier this year, and he’s going to defend it on August 26th at Foxwoods.

Williams and his wife are expecting twin boys. Jimmy says the two new additions to the Williams family are due in early October.

He’s training for his upcoming fight, but wants to be home more. Still, seeing his wife be so strong has made Williams want to train even harder for one of the biggest fights of his life.

