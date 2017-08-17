SCSU football keeps it loose with rap battles, spelling bees during camp

By Published:

(WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State football is out on the practice field trying to build on a good season from last year.

The Owls won six games, coach Tom Godek received Coach of the Year honors. The Owls are focused and motivated heading into this year, but not so much that they can’t have some fun.

After those tough practices out in the sun, Southern has held spelling bees, dance competitions, and rap battles during their team meetings. They say it’s helped to lighten the load of camp–even if there are no Kendrick Lamars in their locker room.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s