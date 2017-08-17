SCSU football keeps it loose with rap battles, spelling bees during camp

(WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State football is out on the practice field trying to build on a good season from last year.

The Owls won six games, coach Tom Godek received Coach of the Year honors. The Owls are focused and motivated heading into this year, but not so much that they can’t have some fun.

After those tough practices out in the sun, Southern has held spelling bees, dance competitions, and rap battles during their team meetings. They say it’s helped to lighten the load of camp–even if there are no Kendrick Lamars in their locker room.

