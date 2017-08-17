Top high school basketball stars Byron Breland, Christian Adams, others, move to prep schools

Published:

(WTNH)–High school basketball in the Southern Connecticut Conference is going to look a lot different this upcoming season.

That’s because a number of top players in the state are transferring to prep schools. The school that’s making out best in all of this is Hamden Hall.

Hillhouse stud Byron Breland III is heading there. He’s one of the best two-way players in the state. Breland’s teammate Christian Adams is also off to Hamden Hall. Adams is one of the best inside-out offensive talents in Connecticut.

Notre Fame of West Haven slasher Tim Dawson is on his way to Hamden Hall, too. Fairfield Prep’s John Kelly says he’s heading to Cheshire Academy.

