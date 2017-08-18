Legacy Leagues offer hoopers chance to throw down on 8.5-foot rims

(WTNH)–Have you ever wanted to come down on a fast break and just throw one down? How about knifing through the lane and just putting someone on your Instagram story?

If so, Legacy Leagues might be the perfect place for you to ball.

With eight-and-a-half foot rims, an end-of-season All-Star Game, three-point contest, slam dunk contest, and a team of cameramen recording your highlights for social media, it’s easy to build your own legacy.

Bridgeport’s Reginald Stewart has been a fan since day one.

Quinnipiac alum Joey Zocco started Legacy Leagues a year ago. How would he describe it?

“Fun. Man, I think from what you’ve seen, a lot of the players have played in other leagues. They played in high school, played in college, and they almost get to relive some of that success here, with the stats, the highlights. We try to replicate that, and it’s on a lower rim, so they get to come back older, and able to do more than they did in their prime.”

Legacy Leagues just finished up its summer season in Trumbull. It moves to Rhode Island in the fall, but will be back at InSports in Trumbull in January.

Zocco says he hopes the league will eventually turn into something he can do full-time.

“Hopefully it gets big enough where we can grow it and get multiple leagues going, more teams,” he said. “That’s the dream. That’s definitely the dream.”

