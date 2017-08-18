Oh Baby! Jeter welcomes birth of daughter

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter poses with his wife Hannah during a pregame ceremony retiring his number 2 in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Elsa, Pool )

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain’s team just got a little bigger.

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players’ Tribune , the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

