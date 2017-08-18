Petra Kvitova calls New Haven “second home,” says she can’t wait to take court

By Published:

(WTNH)–It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Connecticut. The kids from Fairfield are on a dream season run to the Little League World Series, and the Connecticut Open is holding its main draw on Friday.

Petra Kvitova was there in the media center at the courts near the Yale athletic complex. Kvitova will face Zhang Shuai in the first round.

“Yeah I meaN I love the people in New Haven for sure, I hope they love me too just a little bit,” Kvitova said. “I’m really looking forward to stepping on the court and feeling the crowd, and feeling the energy from them.”

“It’s something really special for me, I won this tournament three times already, and I just feel great here. It’s like my second home, so I’m really looking forward to my match again.”

