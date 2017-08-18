Yale football opens practice, hoping for better luck on injury front this year

(WTNH)–Yale football is opening training camp on Thursday. The Bulldogs ranked fourth in the preseason poll. Coach Tony Reno says he’s got an experienced group coming back, and also a very talented defense.
The Bulldogs were hit hard by injuries last season. It seemed like each week, a key player was going down. Reno is looking ahead to 2017, however. He says the Bulldogs are focused on getting better throughout camp.
“These guys have had a great spring, they’ve really built on the end of the season really well. I’m just excited to see their growth, obviously at the beginning of every preseason, there’s a lot of work to be done at every position, and I think these guys have the right mentality to take things in small sequences and take things day by day.”
The Bulldogs open with Lehigh on September 16.