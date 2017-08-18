Yale football opens practice, hoping for better luck on injury front this year

Published:

(WTNH)–Yale football is opening training camp on Thursday. The Bulldogs ranked fourth in the preseason poll. Coach Tony Reno says he’s got an experienced group coming back, and also a very talented defense.

The Bulldogs were hit hard by injuries last season. It seemed like each week, a key player was going down. Reno is looking ahead to 2017, however. He says the Bulldogs are focused on getting better throughout camp.

“These guys have had a great spring, they’ve really built on the end of the season really well. I’m just excited to see their growth, obviously at the beginning of every preseason, there’s a lot of work to be done at every position, and I think these guys have the right mentality to take things in small sequences and take things day by day.”

The Bulldogs open with Lehigh on September 16.

